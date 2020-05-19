Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danaos had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 18.85%.

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.21. Danaos has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $14.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on DAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Danaos in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Danaos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

