David L. Gitlin Buys 57,580 Shares of Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) Stock

Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) CEO David L. Gitlin bought 57,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.77. 8,335,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,403,741. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $73,800,000. Saturna Capital CORP bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $1,231,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,088,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $826,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $676,000.

