DCC plc (LON:DCC) Increases Dividend to GBX 95.79 Per Share

DCC plc (LON:DCC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 95.79 ($1.26) per share on Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from DCC’s previous dividend of $49.48. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON DCC traded up GBX 136 ($1.79) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 6,120 ($80.51). The company had a trading volume of 342,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,429.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,029.18. DCC has a 12 month low of GBX 3,463 ($45.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,558.30 ($112.58). The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.48.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($85.50) price objective (down previously from GBX 8,000 ($105.24)) on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 8,350 ($109.84) to GBX 6,030 ($79.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 8,312 ($109.34) to GBX 8,963 ($117.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 8,320 ($109.44) to GBX 6,230 ($81.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,152.44 ($94.09).

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

