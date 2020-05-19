Decentraland Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.78 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $50.83 million and $20.78 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for $0.0371 or 0.00000382 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.48 or 0.03413906 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00053329 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00031234 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

MANA is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,197,907,565 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,370,162,956 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

