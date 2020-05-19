Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Tiff Advisory Services Inc.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,784 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up about 4.4% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 36,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 976,507 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.67 per share, with a total value of $107,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,203.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,008,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,108,962. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAL. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.95.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,660,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,126,211. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $46.15. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.81 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

