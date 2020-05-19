Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Short Interest Update

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,520,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the April 30th total of 22,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,697. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.67 per share, with a total value of $107,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,203.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,008,017 shares of company stock worth $46,108,962 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 28,542,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $814,331,000 after acquiring an additional 188,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,193,000 after purchasing an additional 130,950 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,835,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,543,000 after purchasing an additional 655,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

