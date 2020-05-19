Denarius (D) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,258.00

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Denarius coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, SouthXchange and Cryptohub. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $1,258.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Denarius has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Denarius

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,332,527 coins. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, TradeOgre, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

