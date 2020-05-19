Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Denbury Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 14.94%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DNR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered Denbury Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.86.

Shares of DNR stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.39 million, a PE ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 4.37. Denbury Resources has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

