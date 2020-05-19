Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 17.02%.

Shares of NYSE:DNR opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Denbury Resources has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a market cap of $123.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 4.37.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNR. ValuEngine downgraded Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.25 target price on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Denbury Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.86.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

