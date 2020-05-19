DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,077 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $20,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,877,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,612,000 after buying an additional 3,190,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $144,064,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,057,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,636,000 after buying an additional 1,178,062 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,250,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,355,000 after buying an additional 796,600 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,197,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,951,000 after buying an additional 793,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on XRAY. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barrington Research lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.92, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.03.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $873.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.