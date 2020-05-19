Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €32.76 ($38.09).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DPW. Deutsche Bank set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

DPW stock opened at €27.68 ($32.19) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.05). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of €30.09.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

