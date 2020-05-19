Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Short Interest Update

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,900 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 516,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 734,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 36.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $8,606,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 329.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Diageo by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,221,000 after purchasing an additional 187,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Edward Jones lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of DEO opened at $134.62 on Tuesday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

