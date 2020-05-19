Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS:DLGNF opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.90.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $380.58 million during the quarter.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

