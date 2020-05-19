Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.35.

APPS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 20,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $138,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohan S. Gyani purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $74,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 579,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,535.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,000 shares of company stock worth $222,435 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 7.9% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,607,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after acquiring an additional 191,774 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 226.8% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,185,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 107,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 42.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,384,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 412,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 118.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,256,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 680,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a market cap of $474.47 million, a P/E ratio of -63.44 and a beta of 1.78. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $9.13.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

