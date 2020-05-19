DigitalNote (XDN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.71 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $4,757.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 54% against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00682543 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001750 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

