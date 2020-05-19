DIMCOIN (DIM) Market Cap Reaches $294,807.73

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. DIMCOIN has a total market cap of $294,807.73 and approximately $858.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIMCOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded 56.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $201.56 or 0.02050323 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00087089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00174214 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00039458 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000156 BTC.

DIMCOIN Token Profile

DIMCOIN’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Exrates, HitBTC and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

