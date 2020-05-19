DraftCoin Price Tops $0.0050 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Coindeal. DraftCoin has a market cap of $43,727.65 and approximately $1.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DraftCoin alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000234 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com.

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DraftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DraftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.