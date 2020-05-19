Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,237 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Dropbox worth $16,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Dropbox by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. Dropbox Inc has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,079.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $869,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald W. Blair sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $226,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,160,790 shares of company stock valued at $22,922,149. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

