DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,800 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 397,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 262,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other news, CFO Dror Levy sold 30,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $501,537.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia Paul purchased 53,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,233.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 204,067 shares of company stock worth $2,260,190. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DSP Group during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 27.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

DSPG stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.09. 366,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,646. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. DSP Group has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.32 million, a PE ratio of -155.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.91.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

