Dynamic Trading Rights Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week (DTR)

Dynamic Trading Rights (CURRENCY:DTR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Dynamic Trading Rights has a market capitalization of $21.01 million and approximately $16,734.00 worth of Dynamic Trading Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic Trading Rights token can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamic Trading Rights has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic Trading Rights alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042454 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.99 or 0.03399813 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00053366 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00031217 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010278 BTC.

Dynamic Trading Rights Profile

Dynamic Trading Rights (DTR) is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Dynamic Trading Rights’ total supply is 2,573,660,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,559,410,118 tokens. Dynamic Trading Rights’ official website is www.tokens.net. Dynamic Trading Rights’ official Twitter account is @TokensNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamic Trading Rights

Dynamic Trading Rights can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic Trading Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic Trading Rights should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic Trading Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Trading Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic Trading Rights and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.