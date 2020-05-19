eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,885 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 12,903 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up 0.6% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in eBay by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 44,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in eBay by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 73,689 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,600,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,655,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.65. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

