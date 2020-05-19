Edgeless (EDG) Market Cap Tops $863,609.35

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $863,609.35 and approximately $734.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042454 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.99 or 0.03399813 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00053366 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00031217 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010278 BTC.

About Edgeless

EDG is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

