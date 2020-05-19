Einsteinium (EMC2) Hits One Day Volume of $182,498.00

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000464 BTC on exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $9.90 million and approximately $182,498.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00466106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011155 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003110 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,794,324 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

