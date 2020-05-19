Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Short Interest Down 22.6% in May

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the April 30th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 932,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 717,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $372.90 million, a P/E ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 1.94. Endurance International Group has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $6.19.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $272.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.12 million. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Endurance International Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 32,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $87,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Okumus Fund Management Ltd. sold 20,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $44,257.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,600,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,245,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,126,939 shares of company stock worth $7,754,534. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after purchasing an additional 203,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 29,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Endurance International Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 91,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,957,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 703,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 177,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

EIGI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Endurance International Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Endurance International Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

