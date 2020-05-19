Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENOG. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Energean Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 910 ($11.97) price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Energean Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,058.25 ($13.92).

Shares of LON ENOG opened at GBX 581 ($7.64) on Tuesday. Energean Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of GBX 295.50 ($3.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,092 ($14.36). The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 658.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 761.64.

In other news, insider Karen Simon bought 31,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 668 ($8.79) per share, with a total value of £209,898.96 ($276,110.18).

About Energean Oil & Gas

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

