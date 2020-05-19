Enigma (ENG) Market Cap Tops $19.04 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $19.04 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 40.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.70 or 0.00790172 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00032660 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00207487 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000714 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co.

Enigma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

