Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.64.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

In other news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Equifax by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $144.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.65, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Equifax has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $164.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

