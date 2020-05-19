Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Stock Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $22,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,806,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,158,000 after buying an additional 799,082 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 169,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,948,000 after buying an additional 82,792 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,345,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,407 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $77.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

