Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) Short Interest Update

Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the April 30th total of 139,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Escalade stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.94. 59,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,116. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. Escalade has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $123.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Escalade alerts:

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

In other Escalade news, VP Patrick J. Griffin purchased 12,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,153.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 521,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,339. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert E. Griffin bought 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 644,673 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,720.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 39,533 shares of company stock valued at $332,894. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Escalade by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Escalade in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Escalade by 5,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Escalade by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Escalade in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.