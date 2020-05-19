Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,013 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.67% of Essent Group worth $17,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. CWM LLC raised its position in Essent Group by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Essent Group by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Essent Group by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group stock opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. Essent Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.34. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.46% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,554.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

