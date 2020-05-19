Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,050,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the April 30th total of 14,050,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In related news, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $53,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,318 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,018 shares of company stock worth $24,673,703 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Etsy by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,952 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,448,000 after buying an additional 1,951,377 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 47.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,189,000 after buying an additional 1,041,562 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,900,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Etsy by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after buying an additional 127,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $77.09. 6,442,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,838,237. Etsy has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $88.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 126.37, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Etsy’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $53.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $45.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.