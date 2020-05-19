EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.47), Fidelity Earnings reports. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%.

Shares of EuroDry stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. EuroDry has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of -0.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of EuroDry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.44 target price on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Sunday, February 16th.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

