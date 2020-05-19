Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the April 30th total of 960,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 918,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,901,000 after buying an additional 723,555 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,385,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,484,000 after buying an additional 1,543,524 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,365,000 after buying an additional 298,678 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,067,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,708,000 after buying an additional 85,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 848,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

EEFT stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,362. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.22. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $583.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

