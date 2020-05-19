Evedo Hits Market Cap of $469,909.59 (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 83.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Evedo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 556.5% against the U.S. dollar. Evedo has a market cap of $469,909.59 and $11.48 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042454 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.99 or 0.03399813 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00053366 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00031217 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010278 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,356,590 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co.

Buying and Selling Evedo

Evedo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

