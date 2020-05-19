Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,045,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,162 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.90% of Evergy worth $112,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 444,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

Evergy stock opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.34.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $302,596.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $131,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,166.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,280 shares of company stock worth $550,836. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

