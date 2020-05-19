EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67,094 shares during the period. EXACT Sciences comprises 1.7% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of EXACT Sciences worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 569,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,038,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 29.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the first quarter worth $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on EXACT Sciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of EXAS stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,433. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average is $81.61. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.09.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.47 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 18,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $1,541,767.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 984,791 shares in the company, valued at $83,815,562.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,948 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $677,332.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,712.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,679 shares of company stock worth $4,236,863 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

