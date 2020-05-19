Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Short Interest Down 16.9% in May

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,450,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the April 30th total of 19,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXEL. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.88. 2,624,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,072. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.87. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.64 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $543,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lance Willsey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $378,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,273 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,475.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 694,099 shares of company stock worth $15,595,150. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Exelixis by 20.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Exelixis by 0.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Exelixis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 56,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

