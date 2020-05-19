Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Downgraded by Laurentian Bank of Canada

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$10.00. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.59% from the stock’s current price.

EXE has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lowered Extendicare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$7.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Laurentian downgraded Extendicare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners raised Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.38.

Shares of EXE traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 630,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,484. The company has a market cap of $510.60 million and a PE ratio of 17.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 482.62. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$4.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.60.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$290.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

