Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 10,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.31. 1,240,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,861,658. The company has a market capitalization of $177.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

