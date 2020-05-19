Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lifted by RV Capital GmbH

RV Capital GmbH grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 28.1% of RV Capital GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. RV Capital GmbH’s holdings in Facebook were worth $39,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,881,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,353 shares of company stock worth $7,519,349 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.88. 31,800,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,019,559. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.57 and a 200 day moving average of $195.46. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $617.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.30.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.