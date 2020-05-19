FansTime (FTI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,487.00

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 36.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, HADAX, Gate.io and Bit-Z. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $361,219.18 and $20,487.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.55 or 0.02065426 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00087644 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00176418 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00040373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, CoinMex, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Gate.io and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

