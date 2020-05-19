Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,673,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,389 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 15.52% of Farmer Bros worth $18,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

FARM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Farmer Bros from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of FARM opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93. Farmer Bros Co has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

