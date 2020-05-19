Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 700.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,416 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $73.14 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.47.

