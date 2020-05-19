Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,257 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity National Financial worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

