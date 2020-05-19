First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Short Interest Update

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the April 30th total of 147,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Gibson bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $235,650.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,150 shares of company stock worth $258,950. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THFF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,482,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in First Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THFF opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average is $40.13. The company has a market capitalization of $429.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $45.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 25.97%. Equities research analysts predict that First Financial will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on THFF shares. TheStreet downgraded First Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of First Financial in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

