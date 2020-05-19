First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,534 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.38% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $16,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 956.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.89. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.40.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 59.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,887,939.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

