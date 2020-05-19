First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 442,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,962 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Tyson Foods worth $25,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.15.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $60.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

