First Trust Advisors LP Has $23.41 Million Holdings in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 88.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 773,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,358 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.56% of Anaplan worth $23,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Anaplan by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLAN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. FBN Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $1,127,499.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,219 shares in the company, valued at $666,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $137,768.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,150,027.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,073 shares of company stock worth $12,988,152. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average of $47.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan Inc has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.75% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

