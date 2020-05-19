First Trust Advisors LP Has $25.03 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 70,446 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Valero Energy worth $25,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 915,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,829,000 after buying an additional 61,893 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 73,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,266,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

