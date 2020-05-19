First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,278 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Copart worth $25,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $79.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.34. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $104.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $33,056,859.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

